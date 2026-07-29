Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama adds Rs 2 crore on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 150 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 2 crore on its third Tuesday, recording a 33 per cent spike from the previous day. This took its third week's cume to Rs. 15.50 crore in 5 days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 95 crore and second week of Rs. 38.50 crore, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 149 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the Ajay Devgn movie will cross the Rs. 150 crore mark tomorrow, and then it will face Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the coming weekend. Given the current trends, the comedy drama is looking to close its entire box office run at Rs. 160 crore nett in India.

Dhamaal 4 has already emerged as a Clean HIT venture, but eventually not of the level which it seemed like it could be over its first weekend. Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 149.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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