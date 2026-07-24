Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama adds Rs 38 crore in Week 2, surpasses Welcome To The Jungle

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, added Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its second Thursday. This took its second week's cume to Rs. 38.50 crore. That's a 60 per cent drop from the first week. The two-week running cume of Dhamaal 4 reached Rs. 133.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

With this sort of trend, the Ajay Devgn starrer surpassed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. Unlike Welcome, Dhamaal 4 had the benefit of a clean run.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, the movie is expected to hold well in the third week as there is no significant release this week. The movie is on track to collect over Rs. 150 crore in its full run. Whether it can go further from there will depend on how it holds up in the fourth week against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 133.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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