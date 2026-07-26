Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama adds Rs 4.25 crore on 3rd Saturday, nears Rs 150 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 added Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally on its third Saturday, recording a 90 per cent spike from the previous day. The drop from last Saturday is 20 per cent, which is a promising hold. The comedy drama took its running cume to the Rs. 140 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to smash the Rs. 150 crore mark by the end of this week, after which it will face Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Based on current trends, the comedy drama will end its entire box office journey around Rs. 160 crore nett or so. That's a promising result; however, not enough satisfactory considering the ensemble cast and franchise.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 140.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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