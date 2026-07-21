Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama collects Rs 3.25 crore on 2nd Monday, hits Rs 125 crore in 11 days

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 3.25 crore on its second Monday, registering a 38 per cent drop from the second Friday. The comedy drama, directed by Indra Kumar, took its second week's cume to Rs. 30.50 crore in 4 days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 95.25 crore, the running cume of Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs. 125 crore nett mark.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to collect Rs. 40 crore in its second week, which will take its cume to the Rs. 135 crore nett mark. The movie is certain to hit the Rs. 150 crore mark, with an eye on the Rs. 160 crore nett mark. How far it can go will be determined by how it will perform while facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the 4th week.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 125.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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