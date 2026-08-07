Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama collects Rs 6.90 crore in Week 4, nears theatrical run

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 6.90 crore in its Week 4. That's a 60 per cent drop from the previous week. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 reached Rs. 158.15 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is now running in its final legs. The movie is expected to end its entire theatrical run around Rs. 160-165 crore or so, depending on how it holds in the fifth week. Since there is no new release this weekend, the comedy drama will gain some traction.

The movie is expected to leave the cinemas with the arrival of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 this Independence Day. Dhamaal 4 turned out to be a Clean Hit venture at the box office. It is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film.

There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome To The Jungle had potential to become a Clean Hit, but unlike Dhamaal 4, it faced a lot of releases. Had the film received less competition, it would have fared well in the final stretch.

The Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Week/Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 95.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 38.50 cr. Week 3 Rs. 17.75 cr. Week 4 Rs. 6.90 cr. Total Rs. 158.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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