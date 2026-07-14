Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama collects Rs 8.50 crore on 1st Monday, nets Rs 73 crore in 4 days

Dhamaal 4 is holding well at the box office. As per estimates, the comedy drama collected Rs. 8.25 to Rs. 8.50 crore on its first Monday, registering a 40 per cent drop from the opening day. The Ajay Devgn starrer took its 4-day theatrical run to Rs. 73 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by T-Series Films, the movie hasn't opted for a discounted Tuesday release, which shows confidence. However, a lot will depend on its Wednesday hold. Welcome to the Jungle dropped to Rs. 6 crore from Rs. 8.25 crore nett on Monday. If Dhamaal 4 manages to stay over Rs. 7 crore nett, that would seal the deal for a Clean Hit run.

The reason why Welcome to the Jungle dropped was probably that Monday business was a bit elevated by the summer breaks in North India, where most of the schools resume sessions on Wednesday, i.e., July 1st. Right now, there are some states still having summer/monsoon breaks, but it’s a lot lower than what it was in June. As such, theoretically, the drop for Dhamaal on Wednesday should be softer as Dhamaal 4’s real value on Monday would be higher.

Furthermore, Dhamaal 4 has a practically three-week open run, so the film can actually afford some drop as well, because Friday is likely to hold way stronger in the absence of competition compared to Welcome. Wednesday drop did hurt Welcome to the Jungle, but it was ultimately the drop on Friday, which was the real killer.

The Box Office Collections of Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 73.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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