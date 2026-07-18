Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama holds well on 2nd Friday, enters Rs 100 crore club on Day 8

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 5.95 crore on its second Friday, registering a nominal drop of 5 per cent over the previous day. That's a good hold despite the release of The Odyssey this week. With this sort of impressive trend, the movie entered the Rs. 100 crore mark on its Day 8.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to close its second weekend around Rs. 16 to 20 crore, which will take its running cume over Rs. 110-115 crore or so. The Ajay Devgn starrer is a Clean Hit venture. The movie is expected to hit over Rs. 150 crore nett in its entire run.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy drama has a practically three-week open run since The Odyssey caters to different sections of the audience. It will keep on gaining traction until Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives, thanks to the lack of a significant release. All it needs to hold well against The Odyssey.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.95 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 101.20 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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