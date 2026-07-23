Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama holds well on 2nd Wednesday, nears Rs 135 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 2.75 crore on the second Wednesday, taking the second week's cume to Rs. 37 crore in 5 days. The comedy drama, directed by Indra Kumar, took its running cume to Rs. 132.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is looking to collect over the Rs. 150 crore mark, with an eye on Rs. 160 crore in its full run. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on how it holds against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 132.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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