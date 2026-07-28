Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama maintains low-but-steady run on 3rd Monday, targets Rs 160 crore finish

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Monday, dropping by 33 per cent over the third Friday. The movie recorded a 50 per cent drop from the previous Monday, which is a good hold. The third week's cume reached Rs. 13.50 crore in 4 days. This took its running cume to Rs. 147 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy drama is heading to close this week around Rs. 17.50 crore, which will take its running cume slightly over the Rs. 150 crore nett mark. Based on current trends, it is likely to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 160 crore. It will be better than Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

While Welcome To The Jungle was pretty much done in the 3rd week with the release of Dhamaal 4, this is still running at a good pace. It can add another Rs. 5-10 crore after the third week, depending on how it sustains hits from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, but eventually not of the level which it seemed like it could be over its first weekend. Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 147.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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