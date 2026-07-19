Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama records SUPERB growth on 2nd Saturday, hits Rs 110 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 witnessed a superb growth at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 10 crore on its second Saturday, nearly doubling its previous day. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 reached Rs. 110.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Less competition is a big plus, as during the first week, the film was running around 10-20 per cent ahead of Welcome To The Jungle on weekdays, but yesterday it was 50 per cent ahead. Welcome To The Jungle faced Alpha in its 2nd week, while here it's The Odyssey, which caters to a completely different audience.

Based on current trends, the 2nd weekend of the Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to be around Rs. 27 crore nett. If the movie manages to hold well on weekdays too, which is likely, the full week can go for Rs. 40 crore nett. Dhamaal 4 will enjoy an open third week as well, and that puts it firmly on track to Rs. 160 crore plus final at the domestic box office. The film is already a Clean Hit, the fourth for Bollywood this year.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 110.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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