Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Wednesday, crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its 3rd Wednesday, registering a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The Ajay Devgn starrer took its third week's cume to Rs. 17 crore in 6 days. It is expected to close this week around Rs. 18 crore or so.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy drama took its running cume to Rs. 150.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is set to face Spider-Man: Brand New Day from today onwards. Based on current trends, the movie can add Rs. 5 to 10 crore more to the tally, wrapping it at Rs. 160 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Dhamaal 4 has already emerged as a Clean HIT venture, but eventually not to the level which it seemed like it could be over its first weekend. Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 150.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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