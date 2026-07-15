Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer emerges HIT, nets Rs. 82 Cr in 5 days

Dhamaal 4 has emerged as a HIT film, with the film collecting Rs. 9.50 crore nett on Tuesday, but even more so because of the Wednesday advances coming in close to Monday. The HIT verdict will be confirmed later today, but from advances, it's pretty much sealed at this point. Dhamaal 4 is the fourth HIT film of the year after Border 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla.

The five-day running total stands at Rs. 82.25 crore nett approx, with the first week headed for Rs. 96-97 crore nett.

There was a jump in collections yesterday, despite the film not opting for the discounts. However, it is seen that there is an extra audience on Tuesdays, which shows up, with audiences habituated to expect discounts. Whether this film not going for discounts is right or wrong, I feel it's wrong. Tuesday discounts are one of the best things to come out of the exhibition in a long time. It is understandable to skip them for a big film or a holiday period. It’s not as if Dhamaal 4 is doing BLOCKBUSTER numbers, but barely HIT level, and there is no holiday period. In the short run, you get those extra lakhs, but you are effectively cheating the audience who came expecting a discount and may not in future.

Dhamaal 4 has a practically three-week open run until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There will be The Odyssey this week, but that caters to a completely different audience and screens. The 2nd Friday is likely to hold way stronger in the absence of direct competition compared to Welcome. Wednesday drop did hurt Welcome to the Jungle, but it was ultimately the drop on Friday, which was the real killer.

The Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 82.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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