Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer has a good first weekend of Rs. 65 Cr with a fantastic trend

Dhamaal 4 had a good first weekend at the Indian box office with a fantastic trend. The Ajay Devgn led comedy caper grossed netted Rs. 28 crore approx on Sunday, which took its opening weekend to Rs. 64.50 crore nett approx, higher than Rs. 63.50 crore nett of Welcome to the Jungle. Dhamaal 4 managed a higher weekend, despite the first day being Rs. 5 crore nett short, underlining the strong trend.

These collections and trend should be good enough to call the film a HIT, but there is a bit of caution after seeing what happened with Welcome to the Jungle. That film also did well over the weekend, and in fact, the Monday hold was superb. However, it faced a drop on Wednesday and never recovered from that. The tough competition over the coming weeks also made it difficult for that. Furthermore, the Monday advance seems to be less than Welcome to the Jungle, when the weekend was ahead on all three days.

Having said that, there is one thing that is going in favour of Dhamaal 4, which is a three-week open run until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There will be The Odyssey next week, but that caters to a completely different audience and screens. If the film manages to avoid a slip on weekdays, it will emerge as a HIT.

The Box Office Collections of Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Total Rs. 64.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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