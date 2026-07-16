Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer nets Rs. 89 Cr in India in 6 days

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 6.75 crore nett approx on its sixth day, taking its total box office collections to Rs. 89 crore nett approx in India. The drop from Monday is about 20 per cent, which is normal for the course. The full first week is headed for Rs. 95 crore nett.

The drop probably could have been a bit better, but it's not as bad as Welcome to the Jungle, which went down 25 per cent and then a further 15-20 per cent on the next two days. Dhamaal 4 is expected to hold better than that, thanks to a better trend so far and less competition in the second week than what Welcome to the Jungle faced with Alpha, and then its run was essentially over in the third week with the release of Dhamaal 4. While Dhamaal 4 will face The Odyssey in the second week, that film has a completely different audience, and then the third week is without any major release. This gives Dhamaal 4 a practically three-week open run.

Dhamaal 4 is a HIT film, unless something unexpected happens.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.75 cr. Total Rs. 89.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Prahaar and Jan Neta (Hindi), final update for The Odyssey