Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama adds Rs 1.50 crore on 4th Saturday, nears theatrical end

Ajay Devgn’s comedy flick Dhamaal 4 added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its 4th Saturday, recording a 50 per cent jump from the previous day. That’s a good hold as the film is facing a strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Indra Kumar directorial now stands at Rs. 153.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie is running in its final legs. Based on current trends, it can add a couple of crores more to the tally and close its entire run around Rs. 160 crore nett mark in India.

Interestingly, that’s better than Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle which, unlike Dhamaal 4, faced a lot of competition. The Ajay Devgn starrer turned out to be a Clean HIT venture, but eventually not to the level which it seemed like it could be over its first weekend.

Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. (Est.) 4th Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 153.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film

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