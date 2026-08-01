Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama collects Rs 1 crore on 4th Friday, targets Rs 160 crore finish

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast is now running in its final legs. The movie added Rs. 1 crore more to the tally on its 4th Friday, while facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The running cume of Dhamaal 4 now stands at Rs. 152.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the comedy drama is heading to close its entire run adding Rs. 5 to 10 crore more to the tally, somewhere around Rs. 160 crore nett mark.

The movie performed better than Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle. That’s mainly due to it getting a free run of three weeks at the box office. Had the Akshay Kumar film received less competition, it would have also emerged as a Hit.

That said, Dhamaal 4 is a Clean HIT venture, but eventually not to the level which it seemed like it could be over its first weekend. Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 152.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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