Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn’s comedy flick adds Rs 50 lakh on 4th Monday, targets Rs 160 crore finish

Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama, Dhamaal 4, added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its 4th Monday. That's a 50 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 now stands at Rs. 156.40 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy entertainer is running in its final legs. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 160 crore nett in India. That’s higher than Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle.

Dhamaal 4 turned out to be a Clean Hit venture at the box office. It is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

Even Welcome To The Jungle had potential to become a Clean Hit but unlike Dhamaal 4 it faced a lot of releases. Had the film received less competition, it would have fared well in the final stretch.

The Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Week/Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 95.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 38.50 cr. Week 3 Rs. 17.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 2.15 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 156.40 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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