Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn’s comedy flick earns Rs 4 crore plus in 4th weekend, nets Rs 156 crore in 24 days

Ajay Devgn’s comedy flick Dhamaal 4 added Rs. 4.65 crore in its 4th weekend, with Rs. 2.15 crore coming on Sunday. On Thursday it seemed like the film was done for with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day but it held well on Friday and posted a decent weekend. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 reached Rs. 155.90 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Indra Kumar directorial is on the track to finish its entire box office run around Rs. 160 crore nett mark. That makes it a Hit venture at the box office. Though considering the cast and the brand, it should have collected much more in its full run.

Nevertheless, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case.

Even Welcome To The Jungle had also potential to become a Clean Hit but unlike Dhamaal 4 it faced a lot of releases every week. Had the film received less competition, it would have fared well in the final stretch.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Week/Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 95.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 38.50 cr. Week 3 Rs. 17.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 2.15 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 155.90 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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