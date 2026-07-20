Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's HIT film reaches Rs. 122 Cr in India after 2nd weekend

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 12 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday, up about 20 per cent from the previous day and down 57 per cent from last week. With that, the 2nd weekend for Ajay Devgn starrer culminated to Rs. 27.25 crore nett approx, taking its running total to Rs. 122.50 crore nett approx.

The film is expected to earn over Rs. 40 crore nett in the full 2nd week, which will take it to around Rs. 135 crore nett. The third week is an open week, by the end of which it should be over the Rs. 150 crore nett mark. How much further it can go will depend on how it sustains against Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the fourth week, but by then it will do its job.

Dhamaal 4 is a HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

It’s been good the last couple of weeks at the box office, starting with Welcome to the Jungle, which did decent business. Alpha was ultimately a failure, but did far better than expectations were from it, and now Dhamaal 4 is a HIT film.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 122.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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