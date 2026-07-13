Dhamaal 4 Box Office Early Estimates: Ajay Devgn starrer pass Monday hold test tracking for Rs. 8 Cr plus day

Dhamaal 4 is putting up a very good hold on its first Monday, with the film looking to collect over Rs. 8 crore nett today. The film has performed very well in the night shows till now; if that is the case today, it can push towards Rs. 9 crore nett as well. There was a fear of a drop today as the film started the day with advances below Welcome to the Jungle, while until now, it had higher advances. However, the walkup business is solid and will likely push the film over Welcome.

With that, the film is now almost certainly a HIT. The wait is for Wednesday; hold to confirm it. The film hasn’t opted for the Tuesday discount, so maybe the Monday hold test is good enough, but it's always better to have a stronger confirmation, which Wednesday hold would provide. Welcome to the Jungle dropped to Rs. 6 crore from Rs. 8.25 crore nett on Monday. If Dhamaal manages to stay over Rs. 7 crore nett, that would seal the deal.

The reason why Welcome to the Jungle dropped was probably that Monday business was a bit elevated by the summer breaks in North India, where most of the schools resume sessions on Wednesday, i.e. July 1st. Right now, there are some states still having summer/monsoon breaks, but it’s a lot lower than what it was in June. As such, theoretically, the drop for Dhamaal on Wednesday should be softer as Dhamaal 4’s real value on Monday would be higher.

Furthermore, Dhamaal 4 has a practically three-week open run, so the film can actually afford some drop as well, because Friday is likely to hold way stronger in the absence of competition compared to Welcome. Wednesday drop did hurt Welcome to the Jungle, but it was ultimately the drop on Friday, which was the real killer.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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