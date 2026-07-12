Dhamaal 4 Box Office Early Estimates: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama aims for SOLID 20 per cent spike on Day 3

Ajay Devgn's comedy drama, Dhamaal 4, is holding very well on Sunday. The movie is witnessing a promising occupancy, with mass belts driving the business. As per early estimates, Dhamaal 4 is looking for a superb 20 per cent spike on Day 3, which would mean a Rs. 27 to 28 crore nett day.

That said, the movie is expected to close its first weekend around Rs. 63-65 crore nett or so, which will be even higher than Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, despite being Rs. 5 crore short on the opening day. One must note that Welcome To The Jungle had the benefit of paid previews and a Holiday opening day, which isn't the case for Dhamaal 4.

What's working in Dhamaal 4's favour is the long open window. Yes, there is The Odyssey releasing the next weekend, but it caters to a different section of the audience, which won't affect Dhamaal 4.

While this growth has put the film on course to be a HIT, it will be the weekdays’ hold that will really put it in stone. Welcome to the Jungle performed very well on the weekend and even passed the Monday hold test. It was the Wednesday drop, which knocked it off, and then the competition did the rest. Dhamaal 4, however, has practically three weeks open run, up until Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives at month-end. If the film passes weekdays without any major slip, it will almost certainly be a HIT.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Saturday, nears Rs 125 crore mark