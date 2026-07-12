Dhamaal 4 Day 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama spikes by 60 per cent, collects Rs 36.50 crore in 2 days

Dhamaal 4 is performing well at the box office. The movie witnessed a superb 60 per cent spike on Day 2 over its opening day and added Rs. 22.50 crore to the tally. This brings its two-day theatrical run to Rs. 36.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. In comparison, Welcome to the Jungle was up by 35 per cent and Bhooth Bangla by 55 per cent.

Based on current trends, Dhamaal 4 is expected to see another good spike on Sunday, which will take its first weekend to somewhere around Rs. 60 crore nett or so. This would be similar to Welcome To The Jungle's first weekend.

While this growth has put the film on course to be a HIT, it will be the weekdays’ hold that will really put it in stone. Welcome to the Jungle performed very well on the weekend and even passed the Monday hold test. It was the Wednesday drop, which knocked it off, and then the competition did the rest.

What works in Dhamaal 4's favour is the significantly less competitive release window. Welcome to the Jungle ran into two major Hindi releases in successive weeks, whereas Dhamaal faces competition primarily from Hollywood titles. Spider-Man could pose a challenge in the fourth week, but The Odyssey caters to a different audience (and screens), so it's pretty much an open run for three weeks. As a result, the film could end up with a higher lifetime than Welcome to the Jungle even if its first-week business finishes slightly lower.

Day-wise box office collections of Dhamaal 4 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 14.00 crore 2 Rs. 22.50 crore Total Rs. 36.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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