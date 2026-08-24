Dhamaal 4 Final Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's HIT comedy drama wraps theatrical run at Rs 160 crore in India

Dhamaal 4 has almost exhausted its entire run at the Indian box office. The movie fetched around Rs. 25 lakh in its 6th week, bringing its 6-week cume to Rs. 160.50 crore nett (Rs. 192.60 crore gross) in India. The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to add a couple of lakh more and close its entire run under the Rs. 160.75 crore nett mark.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie performed better than Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle and emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. Interestingly, it is the fourth HIT of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but that clearly isn’t the case.

Even Welcome To The Jungle had potential to become a Clean Hit, but unlike Dhamaal 4, it faced a lot of releases. Had the film received less competition, it would have fared well in the final stretch. All eyes are now on Ajay Devgn's next release, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The much-awaited film is all set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

The Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Week/Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 95.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 38.50 cr. Week 3 Rs. 17.75 cr. Week 4 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 5 Rs. 2.75 cr. Week 6 Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 160.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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