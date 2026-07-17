Dhamaal 4 Opening Week India Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama wraps first week at Rs 95 crore, set to face The Odyssey

Dhamaal 4 wrapped its opening week slightly under the Rs. 100 crore mark. The comedy drama, directed by Indra Kumar, collected Rs. 95.25 crore nett in its first week, with Rs. 6.25 crore coming on Thursday. That's a better opening week than Welcome To The Jungle's Rs. 92.25 crore.

Dhamaal 4 has relatively less competition than Welcome To The Jungle, which is also benefiting it. The Ajay Devgn starrer will face The Odyssey in the second week; that film has a completely different audience, and then the third week is without any major release. This gives Dhamaal 4 a practically three-week open run.

The movie is on course to be a HIT verdict, unless it falls in the coming days. Based on current trends, Dhamaal 4 will keep on gaining traction until Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives, thanks to no significant release. All it needs to hold well against The Odyssey. How far it can go at the box office will be determined by how it holds in the second and third weeks.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 28.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 95.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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