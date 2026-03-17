Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's juggernaut sells 6.70 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1 including previews

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited movie, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is witnessing a banger pre-sales at the box office. As of 10 PM (March 17), the spy action drama sold around a massive 6.70 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day, including paid previews.

Of this, around 3.70 lakh tickets were sold for the premiere day alone, while 3 lakh admissions were recorded for the opening day. The movie is seeing a massive boost in its sales as it approaches its release day.

With around 17 hours still to go for the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is heading towards the 4 lakh mark for its preview sales. The opening day bookings are also expected to close somewhere between 4 lakh and 5 lakh tickets in the national chains.

If there were no previews, the Ranveer Singh starrer would have stormed past the 5 lakh mark much earlier and would have challenged even Avengers: Endgame's historic sales for the opening day. Based on the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 will stand at the third spot among the biggest pre-sales in National Chains in Hindi, following Avengers: Endgame and Pathaan.

The previews seem like they can clear Rs. 35 crore nett, and then the opening day looks to be north of Rs. 60 crore nett. If it were a direct opening day without previews, the film would have certainly set the new opening day record of possibly over Rs. 90 crore. That said, the industry reporting is likely to club preview collections with Thursday opening day figures, even though the conventional approach has been to keep them separate. The forecast for Dhurandhar 2's opening day, including paid previews, is Rs. 97-115 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 105 crore nett.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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