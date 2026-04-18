Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer enters 5th weekend with Rs 2.50 Cr in face off Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its 5th Friday, registering a 15-20 per cent drop from the previous day. The dip mainly came due to the arrival of the new release, Bhooth Bangla, yesterday. Still, it maintained a strong hold. The movie is looking to make a sum of Rs. 12 crore in its 5th weekend.

The running cume of the spy action drama now stands at Rs. 947.75 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film will cross the Rs. 950 crore mark by EOD, and then it will march towards its final target. Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will add Rs. 25 to Rs. 35 crore more and close its theatrical run around Rs. 980 crore nett in Hindi.

Though the movie has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India, including dubbed versions. Achieving the same milestone in Hindi alone seems unlikely, which is one nitpick, missing it while coming so close. That said, from a practical standpoint, Rs. 980 crore or Rs. 1000 crore is essentially the same outcome.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 229.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 96.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 947.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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