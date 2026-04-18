Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer enters 5th weekend with Rs 2.50 Cr in face off Bhooth Bangla
Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, maintained a good hold at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial is set to face Bhooth Bangla from its 5th week onwards.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its 5th Friday, registering a 15-20 per cent drop from the previous day. The dip mainly came due to the arrival of the new release, Bhooth Bangla, yesterday. Still, it maintained a strong hold. The movie is looking to make a sum of Rs. 12 crore in its 5th weekend.
The running cume of the spy action drama now stands at Rs. 947.75 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film will cross the Rs. 950 crore mark by EOD, and then it will march towards its final target. Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will add Rs. 25 to Rs. 35 crore more and close its theatrical run around Rs. 980 crore nett in Hindi.
Though the movie has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India, including dubbed versions. Achieving the same milestone in Hindi alone seems unlikely, which is one nitpick, missing it while coming so close. That said, from a practical standpoint, Rs. 980 crore or Rs. 1000 crore is essentially the same outcome.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. While its footfalls are currently at 3.50 crore and will likely end around 3.75 crore, which is probably a little short of the ATBB level. However, the collections are at 5 crore footfalls level, thanks to the extraordinary pricing that the film had, and ultimately, it's the money that counts.
The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 571.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 229.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 96.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 947.75 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
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