Dhurandhar 2 Final Opening Day Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s film scripts history; Defeats Pathaan, Jawan & Stree 2 by a margin

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge scripted history in its advance sales. The film will start preview at 5 PM across India, and just before the first show is played, the Ranveer Singh starrer has closed its pre-sales at 8.75 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day, including premieres. The film had dubbed versions as well, including which it was over 9 lakh, but these shows were cancelled due to censor delays.

Breaking down the number, around 4.60 lakh tickets were sold only for its Wednesday paid premieres, while the movie recorded 4.15 lakh admissions for Day 1. The Thursday final sales are expected to close around the 5 lakh mark, depending on how it performs in the final hours.

With that, Dhurandhar: The Revenge ranks as the highest ticket seller in the national chains for Bollywood, beating the two Shah Rukh Khan films, Pathaan and Jawan, both of which had sold over 5 lakh tickets.

Top 10 Advance Booking at National Chains for Bollywood are as follows:

Title Sales Dhurandhar 2 8.75 lakh

(incl. previews) Pathaan 5.45 lakh Jawan 5.32 lakh Stree 2 4.40 lakh

(incl. previews) Animal 4.28 lakh War 4.10 lakh Chennai Express 4.00 lakh

(incl. previews) Thugs of Hindostan 3.46 lakh Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo 3.40 lakh Dhoom 3 3.32 lakh

As of 5 PM, the previews are around the Rs. 34 crore mark. It is expected to get closer to the Rs. 40 crore nett mark by EOD, especially with the dubbed version shows getting shifted to Hindi in South India. The Thursday opening day is likely to close around the Rs. 30 crore mark by EOD. The Aditya Dhar directorial is looking for a record opening day at the box office, with an eye on the Rs. 100 crore nett mark

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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