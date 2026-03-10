Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer nearing 2 lakh tickets for previews at national chains

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is witnessing phenomenal sales at the box office. As of March 10 (11 PM), the Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama sold around 1.90 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the paid previews. By tomorrow morning, the film will be hitting the 2 lakh mark. In addition to national chains, the movie is performing strongly elsewhere as well. The overall advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 are close to the 3 lakh mark.

Even on its fourth day of sale, the film has added a very healthy 25K tickets at the national chains. Considering the long pre-sales window, one would expect the pace to drop considerably in the middle part but the pace has remained steady so far. As the bookings for the rest of the days are expected to open tomorrow, the pace for previews will likely slow down and it will then see a surge in the final stretch close to release. How it does today will offer more clarity on where the previews can eventually head to.

The film has a huge capacity of over Rs. 55 crore nett, which should rise to over Rs. 65 crore eventually. At that level, it can certainly score over Rs. 30 crore nett. The Eid holiday seems to be falling on 21st March in India now, so the opening day is not a national holiday anymore. There is a holiday for Ugadi and Gudi Padava in two big markets of Mumbai and South India, but North India will be a working day. That may hurt the occupancies for the second show, which will start as late as 9:30-10 PM in most places. If the next day was a holiday, even Rs. 40 crore would have been on the menu. Though you never know with the craze the film has, it could still get there.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

