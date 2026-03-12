Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film nears 240K tickets at National Chains for previews, set for BANGER start

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to record impressive pre-sales for the paid previews. As of March 12 (10 PM), the film sold around 238K tickets in the top two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis. The movie will cross the 240K mark soon and reach around 242K by tomorrow morning. That said, the movie sold around 20K tickets on its sixth day of advance sales.

The pace recorded a roughly 20 per cent dip today, which is quite understandable as the movie still has 6 days to go for the previews. Since the pre-sales window is pretty long, the momentum is expected to record hiccups on middling days; however, it will regain strength in its final stretch as the release date comes closer.

Based on the current pace, the Ranveer Singh starrer is heading to record 350K admissions in the national chains for the Wednesday previews, with an eye on the 400K mark too. That will be an insane figure for any Bollywood film, as no film has seen such a response in its paid premieres.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a huge capacity of over Rs. 55 crore nett, which should rise to over Rs. 65 crore eventually. At that level, it can certainly score over Rs. 30 crore nett in its paid previews.

The Eid holiday seems to be falling on 21st March in India now, so the opening day is not a national holiday anymore. There is a holiday for Ugadi and Gudi Padava in two big markets of Mumbai and South India, but North India will be a working day. That may hurt the occupancies for the second show, which will start as late as 9:30-10 PM in most places. If the next day was a holiday, even Rs. 40 crore would have been on the menu. Though you never know with the craze the film has, it could still get there.

Advance Booking of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in National Chains (Hindi):-

Time Advance Booking T-11 days 108,000 T-10 days 142,000 T-9 days 171,000 T-8 days 196,000 T-7 days 222,000 T-6 days 242,000 (exp.)

