Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film nears 270K tickets in National Chains for Wednesday previews

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to record solid pre-sales at the box office. As of March 13 (10 PM), the movie sold around 264K tickets in top national chains, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis, for Wednesday previews. The movie is expected to reach the 270K mark by tomorrow morning.

Compared to Day 6, the movie recorded a better day at pre-sales by selling around 28K tickets on its 7th day of bookings. The momentum of pre-sales might slow down tomorrow, once full-fledged advances open; however, it will regain its strength while approaching its release date. How much of a drop there will be, or if at all, remains to be seen. Either way, the film can reach Rs. 25 crore pre-sales or more by Tuesday night, and that would make Rs. 30 crore nett plus final number pretty much a certainty.

The capacity is just under Rs. 60 crore nett; the final number would be around Rs. 65 crore nett. That’s enough for hitting Rs. 30 crore nett, in fact, more, way more. The record for the largest previews in India currently belongs to They Call Him OG with Rs. 26 crore nett, and that record now looks certain to fall, likely the first of many records for the film.

Advance Booking of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in National Chains (Hindi):-

Time Advance Booking T-11 days 108,000 T-10 days 142,000 T-9 days 171,000 T-8 days 196,000 T-7 days 222,000 T-6 days 242,000 T-5 days 270,000 (exp.)

Based on the current pace, the movie should surpass the 350K mark by Tuesday. It has the potential to even touch the 400K mark in its advances at national chains, depending on how it performs in the final stretch.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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