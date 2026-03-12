Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film sells 220K tickets in National Chains for Wednesday previews

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded another impressive day in advance sales. As of March 11 (11 PM), the spy action drama sold around 220K tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its Wednesday paid previews. Another 12K admissions were recorded for the dubbed versions. Based on the current pace, the movie is likely to reach the 222K mark in the Hindi belt by tomorrow morning.

Even on its fifth day of sale, the Ranveer Singh starrer has added a very healthy 26K tickets at the national chains, which is on par with its previous day. Considering the long pre-sales window, one would expect the pace to drop considerably in the middle part, but the pace has remained steady so far. The momentum is expected to slow down after the full-fledged advance booking opens; however, it will regain strength in its final stretch as the release date comes closer.

With 7 days still in hand, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has the potential to set a monstrous record that might remain unbroken for a long time. The previews are headed to surpass the 350K mark by Tuesday night, possibly close to 400K if the momentum sustains over the remaining days.

Advance Booking of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in National Chains (Hindi):-

Time Advance Booking T-11 days 108,000 T-10 days 142,000 T-9 days 171,000 T-8 days 196,000 T-7 days 222,000

The film has a huge capacity of over Rs. 55 crore nett, which should rise to over Rs. 65 crore eventually. At that level, it can certainly score over Rs. 30 crore nett. The Eid holiday seems to be falling on 21st March in India now, so the opening day is not a national holiday anymore. There is a holiday for Ugadi and Gudi Padava in two big markets of Mumbai and South India, but North India will be a working day. That may hurt the occupancies for the second show, which will start as late as 9:30-10 PM in most places. If the next day was a holiday, even Rs. 40 crore would have been on the menu. Though you never know with the craze the film has, it could still get there.

