Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film sells 5.60 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1 including previews

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to record another solid day at the pre-sales. As of 11 PM (March 16), the spy action drama sold around 2.30 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The previews have hit the 3.30 lakh sales mark, which means the overall pre-sales of Dhurandhar 2 have recorded around 5.60 lakh admissions for its Day 1, including paid previews. By morning, the pre-sales should touch the 5.75 lakh mark.

With two days more to go for previews, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the 4 lakh ticket sales before Wednesday evening. The opening day pre-sales are expected to land somewhere between 4 lakh tickets and the 5 lakh mark, which will establish it among the biggest advance sales of all time for a Bollywood film in National Chains.

For the record, Pathaan currently holds the record of the biggest pre-sales in PIC, selling over 5.45 lakh tickets for the opening day. Since the Ranveer Singh starrer is heavily frontloaded, it might remain slightly behind Pathaan. However, it will easily cross that mark if one includes previews, too. The overall record is with Avengers: Endgame, which was a rage, selling over a million.

Based on the current trends, the previews are locked to be over Rs. 30 crore nett, depending on how the final surge goes and walkups on Wednesday, they will likely be over Rs. 35 crore nett, possibly closer to Rs. 40 crore nett even. The movie has the potential to storm over Rs. 100 crore nett advance in India alone, before its paid premieres; however, it depends on how big a surge it records in its final stretch of ticket sales.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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