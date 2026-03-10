Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh tops USD 2 million presales in the United States

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to record solid pre-sales at the box office. As of Tuesday morning in the US, the spy action drama has crossed the USD 2 million mark in advance sales, with a strong spread of the sales over the first weekend. It was just three days ago that the film crossed the USD 1 million mark, and now it has already doubled that. Since the trailer launch, the momentum that Dhurandhar 2 has built is phenomenal.

Splitting the sales: Wednesday premieres accounts for USD 700K approx, while another USD 300K approx has come for the Thursday opening day. The top locations are already at very high occupancy rates, which is leading to a spillover of sales to the weekend. The film is nearing USD 400K for both Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is over USD 200K.

With eight days still to go for the premieres and the sort of momentum it is carrying, the Ranveer Singh starrer is now pretty much locked for hitting the USD 4 million mark. The top pre-sales for Indian films in the United States belong to Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD, all of which were over USD 4 million. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be joining them. It may or may not beat them in terms of money, but it will certainly beat them in terms of tickets sold, that too by a huge margin. Basically, those films had huge premieres, with ATP around USD 30, followed by USD 20 plus for the rest of the weekend. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, is selling at standard rates of around USD 14-15. Even at similar grosses to those three, its ticket sales will be 50-75 per cent more, and of course, it may end up being higher.

That said, the Aditya Dhar directorial has the potential to storm over USD 10 million in its opening weekend itself, setting a rare record for Bollywood films in the North American markets. Notably, only three Hindi-language films could ever touch this milestone in their entire theatrical run; Dhurandhar 2 is aiming to achieve it with its weekend debut only.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

