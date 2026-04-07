Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film slips to single digit on 3rd Monday, crosses Rs 875 crore mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge slipped to a single-digit figure on its third Monday, adding Rs. 8.25 crore to the tally. The movie recorded a drop of 60 per cent over its third Friday. The third week's cume has reached Rs. 76.75 crore in the first four days. It is looking to close around Rs. 95 crore to Rs. 100 crore.

Currently standing at Rs. 878.50 crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will wind up its three-week cume at Rs. 900 crore nett at the Hindi box office, becoming the first ever Indian film to achieve this feat. The all-India collection of the Ranveer Singh starrer is chasing the Rs. 1000 crore nett. However, achieving this huge feat in the Hindi version alone seems difficult now.

Had Bhooth Bangla been releasing this weekend, Dhurandhar 2 would have cut short its box office journey much earlier. But now, it has the benefit of another free week at the box office.

There might be some sense of underwhelm seeing the film fall behind its predecessor in daily collections, but that was always how it was supposed to be. The first Dhurandhar started slow, then picked up over the weekdays, and it was in the second week when it started doing record numbers. It was as if the second week functioned as the opening week for that film. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at full throttle, shattering all initial records and has now settled in conventional trend of a big film. Moreover, it has fallen behind Dhurandhar in daily collections, when it has already surpassed the lifetime record.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 571.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 230.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 20.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 23.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 25.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Total Rs. 878.25 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.