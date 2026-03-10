Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh's juggernaut rolls over to Rs 11 Cr previews in advance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded another superb day at the pre-sales. At the time of writing at 4 PM, the Ranveer Singh starrer has sold close to 275,000 tickets, worth Rs. 11 crore nett approx for its paid previews at the Indian box office. Of this, the two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, have sold 1,80,000 tickets, contributing over 75 per cent of the total revenue.

The movie added a similar amount of pre-sales on Monday, compared to Sunday. Normally, one would expect the pace to taper off, but that didn’t happen. On Sunday, the cricket match probably impacted the sales, and Monday was able to match it. The film has still eight days of pre-sales to go, by the end of which the pre-sales could be over Rs. 20 crore nett. The pace it is going, it should be even higher, but given the advances for the rest of the weekend open tomorrow, that will lead to some drop in pace. The pace will again pick up closer to release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge already holds the record for the biggest previews for a Bollywood film, smashing Rs. 8.75 crore nett of Stree 2. It is now aiming to quash They Call Him OG, which netted around Rs. 26 crore during its premieres.

The film has a huge capacity of over Rs. 55 crore nett, which should rise to over Rs. 65 crore eventually. At that level, it can certainly score over Rs. 30 crore nett. The Eid holiday seems to be falling on 21st March in India now, so the opening day is not a national holiday anymore. There is a holiday for Ugadi and Gudi Padava in two big markets of Mumbai and South India, but North India will be a working day. That may hurt the occupancies for the second show, which will start as late as 9:30-10 PM in most places. If the next day was a holiday, even Rs. 40 crore would have been on the menu. Though you never know with the craze the film has, it could still get there.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 will mark the return of the original star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. It will be interesting to see whether Akshaye Khanna will make a comeback in flashback portions or not.

