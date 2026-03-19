Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film ROARS overseas, Smashes opening records in North America & Australia

And so it begins. The first overseas box office numbers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge have started to pour in, and on expected lines, they are record-breaking across the globe. In the West, the Ranveer Singh starrer has set a new benchmark for the highest previews ever for a Bollywood film in the United States and Canada. While on the Eastern end, the film has posted the biggest opening day for Bollywood in Australia.

In the United States, the film grossed USD 1.60 million approx on Wednesday. This ranks as the highest previews for a Bollywood film, beating USD 980K of Animal. Not many Bollywood films have previews in the United States; it is more of a South Indian films thing. The biggest previews for an Indian film belong to Kalki 2898 AD, significantly higher at USD 3.50 million. However, in terms of tickets sold, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could very well be ahead. This is in spite of the film missing release in several AMC locations, which required physical delivery of content, and that didn’t happen on time. If not for that, the film could have earned another USD 250K or so.

The advances for the weekend are phenomenal at around USD 5.40 million in vault at EOD Wednesday. The film is on track to open at USD 10 million plus over its four-day extended weekend, which will not only be a record for Bollywood but potentially Indian cinema.

Similarly, Canada had record previews with CAD 450K, and here it was a record for Indian cinema as well. Unlike the US, the sales are way more spread out, with Thursday opening day to push further higher. The advances are through the roof. It is so that weekday sales in Cineplex, the top chain in the country, are on par with the final pre-sales of some of the biggest films.

In Australia, the film grossed AUD 725K approx, which puts it ahead of AUD 567K of Pathaan and AUD 547K of Animal. Those figures came on a holiday or during the weekend. Here, the film has beaten them by nearly 30 per cent on a weekday. At risk of being a broken record, advances are insane here as well. It is already facing capacity issues at most key locations for the weekend and needs more shows to be allocated.

The top opening days for Bollywood in Australia are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 AUD 725,000 2 Pathaan 2023 AUD 567,000 3 Animal 2023 AUD 547,000 4 Dunki 2023 AUD 422,000 5 Jawan 2023 AUD 399,000

The other major market, the United Kingdom, is also on record base, set for a GBP 300K plus opening day. The actuals here will come tomorrow morning, and it could go on to beat the opening day record of Pathaan. The UK was the only major market where Dhurandhar wasn't the record grosser, but the sequel certainly seems to start as one. It will be interesting if it could take the overall record as well. There are several other smaller markets which are reporting record numbers. Based on advances in North America, the overseas opening day is set to be over USD 5 million, including previews.

Stay tuned for actuals tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh's juggernaut rolls over Rs. 250 Cr advance worldwide