Dhurandhar 2 USA Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses USD 100K mark in 2 days flat, 16 days prior to release

The advance booking of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is hinting towards a record-breaking start in the USA premieres for a Hindi film. As of March 3, 10 AM, the Ranveer Singh starrer recorded an advance of USD 67,000 for the premiere day alone. The movie has sold around 4000 tickets in 300-plus shows across 220 locations in the USA. The opening day sales of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, including premieres, crossed the USD 100K mark.

This is a solid start for a Hindi film advance in overseas territory. The Aditya Dhar directorial is yet to open in Cinemark and almost all of AMC cinemas. The movie is expected to see a big surge in its sales once these two chains open. The movie has 16 days still in hand to record solid pre-sales and set a new benchmark for a Hindi film.

Besides the US markets, the pre-bookings of Dhurandhar 2 were opened in other markets too, including the UK. The total overseas advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 for the opening day, including premieres, is around the USD 150K mark, which is Rs. 1.37 crore as per Indian currency.

If the movie continues to see such momentum further as well, it will record a phenomenal advance before the premiere shows. The initial rush among the audience is visible in its pre-bookings. The trailer is about to be released in a couple of days, which will further boost its sales. Notably, Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the United States with nearly USD 13 million. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will aim to topple it and set a new benchmark.

The advance booking of the spy action drama in Indian markets is yet to open. It is expected to begin soon after its trailer drops. However, there is no confirmation from the team yet.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 will mark the return of the original star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. It will be interesting to see whether Akshaye Khanna will make a comeback in flashback portions or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 USA Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh film records USD 55K of pre-sales for Day 1, 17 days before release