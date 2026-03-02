Dhurandhar 2 USA Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh film records USD 55K of pre-sales for Day 1, 17 days before release

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the most anticipated movies of 2026. The spy action drama is gearing up to hit the big screens on Eid 2026 (March 19), in a clash with the Yash starrer Toxic. Though the movie is still 3 weeks away from release, its advance booking opened in the US and UK yesterday evening. Here's how the initial response is.

As of March 2, Dhurandhar 2 sold more than 2000 tickets in approx. 209 shows across 150 plus locations in the USA. That makes its premiere day advance booking of USD 37,500. The movie recorded another USD 17,500 in advance for Day 1 (Thursday), taking its total opening day pre-sales to USD 55,000 mark including Wednesday premieres.

So far, the advances were opened in limited screens, with sales yet to begin in two prominent chains- Cinemark and almost all of AMC cinemas. A big surge in advances can be expected when these chains open their ticket window. With 17 days still in hand for the premieres, the Ranveer Singh starrer has a strong potential of recording a superb advance booking.

The excitement among the audience is quite visible with its initial advance. The trailer is expected to drop in a couple of days, which will also boost its sales across the territories. Notably, Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the United States with nearly USD 13 million. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will aim to topple it and set a new benchmark.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 will mark the return of the original star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. It will be interesting to see whether or not Akshaye Khanna will make a comeback in flashback portions.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.