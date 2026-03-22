Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office Estimate: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film storms Rs 675 crore globally in 4 days - destroys all records

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to wreak havoc at the box office, with its biggest day coming on Sunday (Day 4). Estimates suggest that the Ranveer Singh starrer minted around Rs. 100 crore nett in Hindi, establishing a historic record for an Indian film at the Hindi box office. That said, it became the biggest single-day collection of all time in Hindi.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama closed its opening weekend at Rs. 382 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 397 crore nett (Rs. 476 crore gross) at the Indian box office, including 2-day collections of South Indian dubbed versions. The movie didn't show any signs of a drop, even in overseas markets, where it has been recording a phenomenal trend ever since it arrived in cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in Hindi:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 39.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 75.00 cr. Friday Rs. 72.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 96.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 100.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 382.00 cr.

As per estimates, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge grossed around USD 21 million (Rs. 199 crore) from the international markets, bringing its opening extended weekend to Rs. 675 crore gross or so at the worldwide box office. Again, a historic benchmark for the upcoming Hindi releases. Actuals will be shared in the morning.

The way Dhurandhar 2 is performing, it is set for a long run at the box office. It will be interesting to see how well the movie holds on its first Monday and then on the weekdays. If the movie continues to perform on the expected lines, it will storm past the Rs. 1000 crore mark very soon.

Particulars Gross Box Office India Rs. 476 crore Overseas USD 21 million (Rs. 199 crore) Worldwide Rs. 675 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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