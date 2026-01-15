Dhurandhar India Box Office 6th Wednesday: Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s film continues glorious run with Rs 3 crore on day 41

Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar, continues to hold well at the box office, even in its 6th week. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 3 crore on its 6th Wednesday, taking the 6th week record to Rs. 22.50 crore. The movie jumped on Wednesday, due to the Makar Sankranti festival. The movie has already bagged an all-time record in its 6th week, surpassing Stree 2. It is expected to close this week around Rs. 24-25 crore net, setting a new benchmark.

The running cume of Dhurandhar has reached roughly Rs. 770 crore net mark in its 41 days of theatrical run. It will face a couple of new releases this weekend- Happy Patel, One Two Cha Cha, Rahu Ketu, and others. Since none of them has much buzz among the audience, Dhurandhar will keep luring the audience at the same pace for one more week.

However, it will have to face Sunny Deol's Border 2 in the next week, which is expected to grab most of the screens, pushing Dhurandhar almost out of the cinemas. If the Ranveer Singh starrer manages to put up strong hold even after the release of Border 2, the movie will have a chance for a couple of more weeks, which should escalate its lifetime target to somewhere closer to the Rs. 800 crore net mark.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 45 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 6.25 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 769.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

