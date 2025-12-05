Dhurandhar Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh film struggles for momentum, 6th highest of 2025 in national chains

Dhurandhar is ending its pre-sales run without any sort of momentum, with national chains selling 120K tickets for the first day. On the final day of sales, the film sold under 50K tickets in the national chains. Overall, the first day advance is just around Rs. 5 crore nett, which is simply way too low.

On Sunday, the advance start seemed decent, which could have led to 200K plus sales at the national chains in the end. That wouldn’t have been a great number, but it would have given the film some opening to work with. Even some of the smaller chains got some numbers early on. However, the Ranveer Singh film failed to gather any kind of momentum in the subsequent days and is now ending at roughly half the sales of what seemed like was possible on Sunday. The reason for the initial burst in sales was probably some block bookings, and eventually, organic movement just didn’t match it.

The bigger concern is not the low sales but the absence of momentum. It has often been seen that the films with low sales but strong momentum get good movement on the day of release in current sales and put up better numbers than they had the advances for. With Dhurandhar not having the momentum and sales skewing towards bigger centres, which tend to get better advances, it will be an uphill task for the film to push much higher tomorrow. The long runtime is another hurdle and may further limit walk-ins on a working day.

As things stand, Dhurandhar is targeting a low-to-mid teens opening. If the film manages to find acceptance with audiences, there is still a possibility of pushing collections upward in the later shows tomorrow.

The Top First Day Advance Sales at National Chains for Bollywood Films in 2025 are as follows:

Rank Title Tickets 1 Chhaava 223,000 2 Saiyaara 193,000 3 Baaghi 4 155,000 4 War 2 153,000 5 Sikandar 143,000 6 Dhurandhar 120,000 7 Housefull 5 95,000 8 Raid 2 93,000 9 Thamma 80,000 10 Tere Ishk Mein 76,000

