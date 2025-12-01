Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s film sells 8,500 tickets in National Chains; Aims to gain momentum

Dhurandhar's full-fledged advance booking opened this morning, 6 days prior to the release, and the initial reports are pretty decent. As of 11 PM (November 30), the spy action drama has sold around 8,500 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The Ranveer Singh-led film has 5 more days in hand to record a healthy advance booking before making its grand premiere. So far, the pre-bookings are decent; it needs to show better organic momentum from tomorrow onwards.

Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar is a big tentpole film, but the initial rush among the audience is somewhat lacking. Its trailer received mixed reception among the audience, which could be a reason for such decent advance booking.

To justify its high cost and the star value, it needs to score big on the opening day itself; however, that seems quite unlikely, given seeing initial sales. Based on the current trends and advance sales, the movie is heading for an opening of Rs. 15 crore net. Nevertheless, it still has potential to pick up and show strong momentum further. A movie mounted on such a big scale should no less settle under the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales across the national multiplex chains, in any case. Let's see if it can surpass this mark or not.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

