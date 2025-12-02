Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film sells 40,000 ticket in top national chains, needs to pick up momentum

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is about to release this Friday. The advance booking of the spy action drama has been decent so far. As of 11 PM (December 2, 2025), the movie has sold 40,000 tickets across the top national chains, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis, on opening day.

The pace of advance booking was good yesterday, but it slowed down a bit today, which must be a concern for the makers. With just two days left before the release, the Ranveer Singh movie should pick up momentum soon and record healthy pre-sales before the premiere. If it manages to record solid pre-sales tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, it will cross the 1 lakh ticket sales mark and close its advance bookings around 1.25 lakh. However, that will heavily depend on tomorrow's momentum.

Going by the present trends, Dhurandhar is looking for an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 14 crore to Rs. 18 crore net, which is not justified for the cost and cast involved. Having said that, the box office is an unpredictable territory. If it manages to receive a positive reception, the movie will see a good momentum in spot bookings in the evening and night shows, which can push its final figure to the higher side.

Dhurandhar Censor Report and Release Date

Dhurandhar is rated 'A' and approved for a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. The movie features a strong ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

