Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film sells 65,000 tickets in top national chains, with one day to go for release

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is lacking initial rush among the audience, as its advance booking hasn't picked up well, considering the huge production cost and an ensemble cast associated with the project. As of 11 PM (December 3), the movie has sold around 65,000 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the premiere day.

The movie has one more day in hand for the advance sales. Usually, tentpole movies see a massive jump on the last day of advances. If Dhurandhar also manages to gain momentum and record a phenomenal pace tomorrow, it will close its final advance booking by selling around 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh tickets in the national chains.

Based on the current trends, Dhurandhar is looking for an opening day somewhere in the teens, which is not justified for a big-ticket entertainer of this stature. Nevertheless, the movie has the potential to surprise if it manages to register a phenomenal spot booking and walk-ins on the day of release. All it needs is to open to a positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics in the morning shows, which should translate into footfalls in the evening and night shows.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, including a 4-minute-long post-credit sequence. Censored with an A-rating, the Aditya Dhar directorial has a strong ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, apart from Ranveer Singh.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

