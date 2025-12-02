Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's spy action drama crosses 25,000 ticket sales in top national chains

Ranveer Singh's upcoming spy action drama, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed the 25,000 ticket sales mark across the national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, as of 11 PM (December 1, 2025). Of which, PVR Inox sold around 21,500 tickets, while the rest were registered at Cinepolis.

With 4 days still pending for the grand release, Dhurandhar is expected to cross the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales and close its advance booking around 1.25 lakh tickets, depending on how it keeps the momentum further.

Dhurandhar is among the last bets of Hindi cinema this year for a smashing box office run. Its fate is very crucial for Ranveer Singh, as his last few movies didn't perform as per the expectations. Fans have been awaiting his proper comeback for a long time. It will be interesting to see if the spy action drama manages to score big at the box office.

Mounted on a heavy cost, Dhurandhar needs to put up a strong initial and then record a phenomenal run in order to record a favourable result. Its opening day figure will heavily depend on how the movie records advance in the last few days and then on the spot bookings in the B & C centres.

The movie has a strong ensemble that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is releasing in cinemas on December 5, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

