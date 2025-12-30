Dhurandhar Box Office 4th Monday: Ranveer Singh's spy movie collects Rs. 10 crore, cume hits Rs. 667 crore
Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, earned Rs. 10 crore on its 4th Monday. Details Inside.
Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office. The movie netted another double-digit figure on the 4th Monday, adding Rs. 10 crore to the tally. The running total of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs. 667.50 crore net. The fourth week's cumulative hit Rs. 66 crore net in 4 days. With the discounted Tuesday and New Year celebration ahead, the movie is expected to set a new milestone in the 4th week by making a sum of Rs. 100 crore.
If it manages to perform on the expected lines and hit the three-digit figure, it will be a huge benchmark for the upcoming releases, as no Indian film has ever achieved this feat in the fourth week. In fact, there is only one Indian movie that could go a little over Rs. 50 crore in the 4th week, Dhurandhar is expected to double that figure.
The Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama became the highest-grossing Bollywood film, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. It is now marching towards the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is expected to be surpassed by next week or so. Beyond that, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.
The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 196.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 242.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 163.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 15.00 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 21.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 10.00 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 667.50 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
