Dhurandhar Box Office 4th Wednesday: Ranveer Singh's film maintains strong hold, collects Rs. 10 crore on New Year's eve

Dhurandhar continues to hold well at the box office. The spy action drama added another Rs. 10.75 crore on its 4th Wednesday, maintaining a steady run on the weekdays. The 4th week's cume reached Rs. 87.50 crore in 6 days. It is expected to record a spike on New Year, which would take the 4th week to Rs. 100 crore mark. With this sort of impressive hold, Dhurandhar will emerge as the first-ever Indian movie to score a three-digit figure in the 4th week.

The running cume of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs. 689 crore net at the Indian box office. Though there is a new release, Ikkis, this weekend, Dhurandhar will still continue its dream run, as there is a lot more gas left in the tank.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will enter the Rs. 700 crore net club, probably on the New Year itself. It will then march towards the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Soon after surpassing it, the movie will emerge as the biggest grosser of all time in Hindi.

Furthermore, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett club, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 19.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 21.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 10.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 10.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 10.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 689 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Opening Report: Dhurandhar remains the top film, Ikkis takes a start