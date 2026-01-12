Dhurandhar Box Office 5th Weekend: Ranveer Singh's spy action film maintains its strong run, crosses Rs 760 crore mark

Dhurandhar continues its strong hold at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, added Rs. 14.25 crore to the tally, with Rs. 5.75 crore coming on the 5th Sunday. This took its running cume to Rs. 762 crore net at the Indian box office. The sixth week is expected to collect around Rs. 25 crore, which will take its cume to around Rs. 775 crore net by the end of this week.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action drama is eyeing to enter the Rs. 800 crore net club now. However, that would be in reach if it manages to put strong collections even after the release of Border 2 in cinemas. If it hits the Rs. 800 crore mark, the movie will become the first-ever Indian film to achieve this feat.

Dhurandhar has also emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.25 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. It is expected to close its run by crossing the 3.50 crore footfalls. However, surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last 25 years, seems quite tough.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 47.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 762 cr.

