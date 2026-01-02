Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Colossal fourth week pushes Ranveer Singh film to first ever 700cr film by Bollywood in India

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 15 crore nett approx on its fourth Thursday at the Indian box office. The business saw an uptick from the New Year’s Day holiday, with collections growing by over 40 per cent. The film cleared the Rs. 100 crore mark in its fourth week, making it four Rs. 100 crore plus weeks for the film. No other film has more than two.

The fourth week was already a record for Hindi films in just three days, with Dhurandhar setting the new one at more than double the previous. It was also a record at the all-India level, beating Rs. 83 crore GROSS by Baahubali: The Conclusion with a considerable margin. Dhurandhar now has two weekly records to its name. It will be competing with Kantara (2022) for the fifth week record.

The Ranveer Singh starrer also crossed the Rs. 700 crore nett mark with the four-week total box office collections standing at Rs. 704 crore nett. This is a new benchmark for the Bollywood box office. It was in 2008 when the Rs. 100 crore nett mark was breached, took just another year for the next hundred. Then it took another 5 years for Rs. 300 crore, and finally, Rs. 400 crore to Rs. 600 crore were done in 2023. The film could add another one, Rs. 800 crore, to its name, which is going to depend largely on how it collects in the fifth week.

Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the Delhi-UP, East Punjab and Mysore circuits. In the biggest circuit, Mumbai, the film will overtake Pushpa 2 (Hindi) on the Maharashtra side but will fall short in Gujarat. Conversely, it has surpassed Chhaava in Gujarat but will remain well behind it in Maharashtra. Overall, Dhurandhar is set to finish third, behind these two films, though it will cross the Rs. 200 crore nett milestone.

Rajasthan, CI and CP Berar are likely to see the film rank second, trailing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). In the Eastern circuits, as well as Nizam and TNK, it is expected to come a couple of positions lower behind films like Jawan, Pathaan and some others.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 19.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 21.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 10.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 11.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 10.50 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 15.00 cr. Total Rs. 704.00 cr.

