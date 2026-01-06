Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: First normal drop of run for Ranveer Singh film in 5th week, All Time Record beckons today

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 4 crore nett approx on its fifth Monday. That takes its running total to Rs. 735.50 crore nett approx. The Ranveer Singh starrer now sits just Rs. 2.50 crore shy of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and is set to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India today.

Yesterday was the first working day for the film, coming out of a long holiday period. This is the first normal Monday drop that the film has seen, as until now it had abnormally strong collections on weekdays. For the first couple of weeks, the sheer strength of demand ensured absurdly strong weekday holds, while over the last two weeks, the extended holiday period kept weekday business elevated.

The fourth week for the film is headed for Rs. 45 crore nett or so, which will be a new record by 60 per cent or higher margin. The film will cross Rs. 750 crore nett in its sixth week and is likely to close over Rs. 775 crore nett. The Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark seems tough now, unless the film manages some unexpectedly strong holds over the coming weeks.

Dhurandhar has also emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.25 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. The film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls, though surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, looks challenging.

While the collections are far, far ahead of the rest of Bollywood films, the difference isn’t that much in terms of footfalls. Apart from a higher contribution from multiplexes, the film had maintained enhanced ticket prices throughout its run, unlike most other films, which reduce their prices 2nd Monday onwards. Dhurandhar has finally lowered its prices this week and is going for a “Discount Tuesday” as well, though it is barely a discount, as prices are Rs. 199 compared to the usual Rs. 99 or Rs. 149.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 735.50 cr.

